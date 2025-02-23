Religious scholars urge business community to offer discounts during Ramazan amid rising inflation

- Advertisement -

By Rehan Khan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP): As the holy month of Ramazan approaches, religious scholars across the country have called on the business community to extend discounts and special sales to provide financial relief to citizens grappling with soaring inflation.

The appeal comes as essential commodities continue to witness price hikes, making it increasingly difficult for many to afford basic necessities during the sacred month.

Prominent Islamic scholars have emphasized the significance of charity, community support, and affordability, urging traders, shopkeepers, and retailers to consider the economic hardships faced by the faithful. “Ramazan is a month of blessings, compassion, and generosity.

It is the responsibility of those who have been blessed with wealth to support the less fortunate. Offering discounts and sales during this holy period is a means of earning both worldly and spiritual rewards,” said Muhammad Ilyas Attar Qadri, the founder of Dawat-e-Islami, a religious organization.

The call for price reductions and fair pricing has resonated with many religious and business leaders, who acknowledge the struggles faced by the general public. Inflation has remained a pressing issue, with the prices of essential goods such as flour, sugar, cooking oil, and dairy products witnessing significant spikes in recent months. For millions of low-income families, these rising costs add to their financial burden, particularly during Ramazan when food consumption increases due to fasting traditions.

The Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman, Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi said businesses must prioritize ethical practices and ensure affordability for the masses. “Instead of increasing prices during demand surges, businesses should follow Islamic principles of fair trade and consider discounts as an act of social responsibility,” he remarked.

Dr. Raghib emphasized that the business community, particularly in Pakistan and the broader Islamic world, should adopt the practice of European countries, where significant discounts are offered during Ramazan and other religious festivals.

The appeal has also drawn the attention of consumer rights organizations and government officials. The district administration and relevant regulatory authorities have been urged to monitor market trends and take strict action against profiteering and hoarding.

Responding to the scholars’ call, several supermarket chains, wholesalers, and local retailers have expressed willingness to launch Ramazan discount campaigns. Representatives from major retail stores have indicated plans to introduce special discount packages on food items and household goods to support consumers. Additionally, some business groups are considering collaborating with charity organizations to provide free ration packs for underprivileged families.

In previous years, similar appeals from religious leaders have encouraged many business owners to contribute towards public welfare initiatives. However, concerns remain over whether these voluntary measures will be widely adopted across all markets, particularly in informal and small-scale trading sectors.

The citizens hope that both government intervention and voluntary cooperation from the business community will help mitigate the financial strain and allow them to observe the holy month with ease and dignity.