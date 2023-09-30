Religious scholars, leaders propose solutions for economic prosperity at Seerat-un-Nabi Conference

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP): Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed said the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) stood as a timeless wisdom.

Addressing the annual Seerat-un-Nabi Conference themed – Practical Wisdom for Economic Prosperity in the Light of Sunnah – here at the Pakistan-China Friendship Centre, he emphasized that true success was not measured by wealth, fame, or power instead, the strength of one’s character, integrity of actions, and impact on the well-being of others.

In today’s rapidly changing world, where success is often measured by material achievements, Minister Aneeq encouraged believers to reflect on their own conduct, saying, “To truly embody the values of faith, we must strive to align our ethics and actions with the radiant example of the Prophet’s life.”

He further praised the Prophet’s noble character, stating that the Prophet was known for his impeccable manners and even prayed for his enemies, demonstrating the highest moral standards.

Sighting a decision of the Federal Shariat Court to abrogate interest-based system from the financial institutions in a period of five years, he opined that if the state machinery made 20 per cent efforts annually, the job would be completed within the stipulated time frame.

Reciting a verse from the Holy Quran, he was alarmed that how a country could flourish in the comity of nations after making anti-Islam policies.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Minister for Interior, Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, highlighted the significance of Islamic values and the need for anti-corruption measures. He underlined the corruption’s detrimental impact on the country’s foundations and announced plans to establish trade regulations in line with Islamic traditions.

Minister Bugti reiterated that adhering to the principles laid out by Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) would lead to prosperity and development. He also emphasized the crucial role of scholars in the present era and assured that Pakistan, as a nuclear power, would not allow any weakening of its stance. In a call for unity, he affirmed that all Pakistanis regardless of their backgrounds, were united under the banner of Islam.

Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr. Qibla Ayaz emphasized the need to reconsider the term ‘minority’ and instead highlight the religious identity of individuals in light of changing global demographics and the increased migration of religious practitioners.

He highlighted a remarkable event of the era of Hazrat Umar Razi Allah Ta’ala Anho when a non-Muslim who was old and financially broken, was begging in a street. On inquiring, he replied that he had to pay taxes to an Islamic state. On this, Hazrat Umar Razi Allah Ta’ala Anho introduced the ‘pension system’ for the well-being of people in their old age.

He also mentioned a personal experience of awarding scholarships to non-Muslim students when he used to serve at the University of Peshawar which brought a constructive change in their lives.

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi underscored the significance of peace as a catalyst for attracting foreign investment to the country.

He appreciated the caretaker government’s crackdown on electricity pilferers, and sugar and foreign currency hoarders proposing to continue its operation against the profiteers. He said these constructive initiatives of the government were yielding positive results bringing down inflation in the country. He assured the Ulema and Mashaikh’s complete cooperation to meet the current challenges facing the country.

Mufti Muhammad Zubair, Dr. Sarfraz Ahmed Awan, Mufti Muhammad Najeeb, Samia Raheel Qazi, Maulana Muhammad Yaseen Zafar, Allama Arif Wahidi, Dr. Raghib Naeemi, Khursheed, Allama Nauman also spoke giving various result-oriented proposals to meet the prevailing economic crisis.

Mufti Zubair was of the opinion that the country’s economic affairs must run on the basis of trade instead of aid. He said protocol culture should come to an end. He further suggested the trader community open their business at sunrise and close at sunset as it would help meet the energy crisis to an extent of the country. He said being a fertile land, Pakistan should focus on improving agricultural production to meet the growing demand for food security.

Dr. Sarfarz emphasized making the country a ‘true welfare state’ in accordance with the Islamic concept of improving the living standard of the masses without any discrimination. He said the government should find out more ways and means for the economic stability of the people and curtail such initiatives forcing them to live under the poverty line.

Mufti Najeeb said the government should introduce tax reforms to get out of the prevailing economic crisis. He said there must be a fair distribution of inheritance and Zakat as per Islamic injunctions in the people. He further proposed to promote the Hilal industry as it could be a great source of economic stability. To get people on their feet, the financial institutions should make people-friendly policies like Musharakah and Mudarabah, he added.

Samia Raheel Qazi said there was no bar for women to participate in business activities giving references from Islamic history. She said we could not rise on the horizon until and unless involve our women in business activities. She appreciated women for playing a productive role as ‘homemakers’ managing domestic and financial affairs accordingly.

Maulana Yaseen said the government should include the subject of economic affairs in the curricula of all ranked students.

He said this initiative would help train them to deal with financial issues properly.

Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi lauded the caretaker government’s practical steps against hoarders and profiteers in a bid to provide a sigh of relief to the general public. He was of the view that the government should not borrow economic policies from international financial bodies but instead devise people-friendly policies. He urged the nation to unite on one page and make concerted efforts to cope with the economic meltdown facing the country these days.

Besides Ulema, Mashaikh, religious scholars and people from various walks of life, the conference was also attended by a number of diplomatic and political figures.

Furthermore, cash prizes and commendation certificates were distributed to the winners of Seerat-related articles and books, acknowledging their valuable contributions.