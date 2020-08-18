Religious Ministry takes steps for eliminating extremism, promoting harmony

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony took several initiatives for promoting harmony among all segments of the society. eliminating extremism, hatred and narrow mindedness against minorities in the last two years period.

According to two years performance report, the ministry has taken various initiatives to bring changes into the minds of the people of Pakistan aimed at eliminating sectarian bigotry and promoting the image of Pakistan as Minority Loving Country.

The ministry has established Social Media Cell for impeding to spread of hate material in social media; prepared Ruet e Hilal Bill, constructed Kartarpur Corridor; disbursed Rs 72 million scholarships to minority students, paid Rs 27 million assistance to poor minority persons. Ziarat policy for Zairaeen of Iran and Syria is at final stages, Hajj and Umrah Bill sent to Law Division for final approval, 17 Huffaz have been sent abroad for participating in Hifz o Qirat competition, arrangements for participation of Pakistani Zaireen in various Urs being celebrated in India.

Ministry’s initiatives aimed at providing a peaceful environment to the people to practice their religion and provide maximum facilities to hujjaj. The Ministry organized International/National Seerat Conference every year on the occasion of 12th Rabi ul Awwal to pay homage to the Prophet (PBUH).

National Ulema and Mashaikh Council has been constituted at federal and provincial levels for promoting sectarian harmony. The ministry has devised unified anti Covid-19 strategy to prevent spread of Covid in Ramazan ul Mubarak, Eid ul Fitr , Eidul Azha and now Muharram ul Haram to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The ministry had drafted “National Interfaith Harmony Policy” which was placed before Council of Common Interests (CCI) under Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination on 26.02.2018. Consultations with Provincial Govts as well as with other stakeholders are underway to finalize the Policy with consensus of Provincial Govts.

This Ministry has re-constituted the National Commission for Minorities (NCM).

The Ministry has arranged celebration of religious festivals of minorities at the official level to promote interfaith culture. During the last two years the religious functions including Dewali-2018, Christmas-2018, Holi-2019, Eid-e-Ridvan-2019, Easter-2019, Chilum Joshi-2019, Minority Day-2019, Dewali-2019, Christmas-2019 and others were celebrated at official level.