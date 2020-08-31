Religious Ministry receives complaints of 160 blasphemous websites

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP):The Anti Blasphemy Cell working in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith has received the complaints of 160 blasphemous website through whatsapp number.

According to daily progress report of August 31, shared by the spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony with media, the ministry has already reported the two links containing hate material to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for blockade of the objectionable websites.

According to the report, expert’s opinion was awaited against the 16 links containing objectionable material. And the ministry has already reported 120 objectionable links (to PTA).

The Ministry has established Anti Blasphemy Cell for reporting hate material, racism, blasphemous contents published in social media for eradication of the menace.

People could register their complaints about objectionable

contents through email reportblasphemytomora@gmail.com

Facebook page www.facebook.com/mora.official

Whatsapp no 0306-3332555

