Religious ministry invites applications for attending Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti Ajmiri’s Urs

ISLAMABAD, Aug 07 (APP): The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has asked the interested people to submit their applications for participating in the annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti Ajmiri.

According to the ministry, the annual Urs is scheduled to be held in Ajmer Sharif (India) from February 11 to 22, 2021.

August 25, 2020 has been fixed as last date for submission of the applications, giving ample time for security clearance and completing other formalities.

The applicants must attach a non-refundable bank draft of Rs1,000 along with the application.

As many as 500 selected Pakistani pilgrims were allowed to attend the Urs and if the number of applications exceeded the required quota, a draw would be held on September 25 for choosing the successful applicants.

The application forms can be downloaded from the website of the ministry www.hajjinfo.org or www.mora.gov.pk or ministry’s facebook page.