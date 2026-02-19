Religious ministry holds 183 workshop to educate intending Hajj pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP): The Ministry of Religious Affairs has conducted 183 training workshops in 107 cities across Pakistan to educate and sensitize intending pilgrims about Hajj 2026 rituals and related administrative procedures.

The figures were shared by the Secretary of Religious Affairs on Thursday during a review meeting on Hajj arrangements, chaired by the Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousuf.

The secretary informed the meeting that the first phase of Hajj training for pilgrims has been completed, while the second phase will commence after Ramzan.

He added that arrangements for the provision of vaccines, issuance of air tickets, and visa processing would be initiated shortly.

The meeting was further briefed that preparations related to pilgrims’ accommodation, Mina camps, and food services are in their final stages.

Addressing the meeting, the minister issued strong directives to the relevant departments to ensure high-quality arrangements for pilgrims.

He emphasized that no stone would be left unturned to provide the best possible services to intending pilgrims at every stage of their journey.