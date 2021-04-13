Religious ministry for observing first Friday of Ramazan as 'Youm-e-Toba Astaghfar'

ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP): The first Friday of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak should be observed as repentance and forgiveness day (Youm-e-Toba Astighfar) to to seek mercy from Allah Almighty against the coronavirus outbreak and also vow to lead the lives in accordance with Quran, Sunnah.

The ministry through a notification issued here on Tuesday, appealed, Ulema, prayer leaders, religious scholars as well as people to observe the upcoming Friday (April 16) as repentance and forgiveness day to seek blessings of Allah Almighty and reiterate the pledge to implement preventive measures against covid-19 as defined in 20-point declaration announced by the government and Ulema the other day.

Ulema across the country have been asked to deliver sermons at Friday prayers seeking to reassure worshipers to adhere following the covid guidelines and reminding them of the Islamic injunctions to save lives.

Taking precautions against such diseases is also a requirement of Shariah, and all and sundry should abide by the instructions issued by the government and the NCOC (National Command and Operation Centre).