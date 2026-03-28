Religious harmony vital for national progress: Governor Kundi

PESHAWAR, Mar 28 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday reiterated that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees complete religious and personal freedom to all minorities, terming it essential for a peaceful and progressive society.

He was addressing a conference on religious freedom in the Constitution of Pakistan held at the Governor House under the auspices of the Implementation Minority Rights Forum, where he attended as chief guest.

The conference was attended by Professor Dr. Qibla Ayaz, minority MNA James Iqbal, Chairman Implementation Minority Rights Forum Samuel Payara, President Bishop Church of Pakistan Archbishop Dr. Azad Marshall, Federal Shariat Court Judge Justice Syed Muhammad Anwar, Chief Khateeb Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, and others.

In his welcome address, Chairman Samuel Payara highlighted the objectives of the conference and welcomed participants. Speakers shed light on the constitutional guarantees of religious freedom and protection of minority rights in Pakistan, paying tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and other leaders for their role in safeguarding minority rights.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized that such conferences play a vital role in promoting dialogue, mutual understanding, and bridging gaps among different segments of society.

He said that religious freedom is not only a constitutional obligation but also a cornerstone of a peaceful and progressive society.

“When individuals feel secure in their beliefs and identity, they contribute more effectively to national development,” he added.

The Governor said that Pakistan, as a responsible member of the international community, is striving to align its institutional framework with fundamental principles of rights and inclusion.

He remarked that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has historically been a land of coexistence enriched by cultural and religious diversity.

Reaffirming his commitment, the Governor said he would continue to work for the protection of rights of all citizens without discrimination.

At the conclusion of the conference, awards were distributed among individuals who played an effective role in promoting religious freedom. The Governor also presented souvenirs to guests, while Samuel Payara presented a shield to the Governor.