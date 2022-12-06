Religious card of incompetent, corrupt leader failed: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Dec 06 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that the religious card of the shameless, incompetent, corrupt Kashmir seller has failed.

In a tweet, she said that Imran Khan had ruined governance, economy and foreign relations of the country during his four year rule.

بے شرم نالائق نااہل چور کشمیر فروش کا مذہب کارڈ فیل،گورننس،معیشت،خارجہ تعلقات تباہ،احتساب بیانیہ فیل،خارجہ تعلقات تباہ،امریکی سازش کا بیانیہ دفن، فارن ایجنٹ ،ہیروں توشہ خانہ چور ،شہدا کے خلاف مہم میڈیا اور سیاسی مخالفین پہ ظلم کرنے والا شہباز شریف کو نہ بتائے کشمیر پہ کیا کرنا ہے https://t.co/diPiB4fDDk — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) December 6, 2022

The minister said that the accountability narrative of PTI leadership failed and they destroyed relations with friendly countries. “Imran Khan’s US conspiracy narrative has been buried”, she maintained.

The minister termed Imran Khan a foreign agent, who had stolen diamonds and other Tosha Khana item when in power.

The person who launched a media campaign against martyrs of the nation and victimized and jailed political opponents, should not tell Shehbaz Sharif what to do about Kashmir, she said.