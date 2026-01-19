Monday, January 19, 2026
Religious affairs minister in Cairo to attend int’l moot

CAIRO, Jan 19 (APP): Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf arrived here to participate in the 36th International Conference of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.

On his arrival at the Cairo International Airport, the federal minister was received by Pakistan’s Deputy Head of Mission Muhammad Abdullah and senior officials from Egypt’s Ministry of Awqaf.

The conference is being organised under the patronage of President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi by the Egyptian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.

The moot is being held under the theme “Professions in Islam: Their Ethics, Impact, and Future in the Age of Artificial Intelligence”.

