Relief goods being dispatched to Afghanistan immediately for earthquake victims: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jun 22 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said relief goods were being dispatched to Afghanistan immediately for the victims of the earthquake which claimed several lives in the neighboring country.

Emergency supplies including food, camps, blankets and other essential items were being dispatched to Afghanistan on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, she said in a news statement.

She said the prime minister announced humanitarian assistance earlier in the day in the wake of earthquake which caused loss of lives and property in the landlocked country.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), on the instructions of PM, arranged the assistance in collaboration with other stakeholders.