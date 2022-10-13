KARACHI, Oct 13 (APP): The second relief assistance flight from France landed at Jinnah International Airport here Thursday night.
The relief goods for the flood affectees include water purification unit and ancillary equipment.
The Foreign Office Spokesperson said, “the relief assistance from France is welcomed with warmth and gratitude.”
Relief assistance flight from France arrives
