36 C
Islamabad
Friday, April 25, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalRegistration for Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme begins
National

Registration for Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme begins

8
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP):Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said one hundred thousand laptops will be distributed nationwide on merit under the Laptop Scheme.
In a statement issued on Friday he advises students to register on time.
He said the last date to register for the laptop is May 20, 2025 adding that Laptop registration will be done through the Prime Minister’s Digital Youth Hub.
He said students from all public sector higher education institutes in Pakistan are eligible to apply.
Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan proudly announced the opening of registration for the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme, encouraging deserving students to seize this opportunity.”
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan