Record PSX surge reflects investors’ confidence in pro-people budget: PM

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 11 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday hailing the record surge in the stock market to 124,000 points, said that the bullish trend reflected the confidence of investors and businessmen in the pro-people budget presented by the government on Tuesday.

The prime minister, in a statement, said that in the federal budget 2025-26, the government put no additional tax burden on the common man, and that the pay raise and tax reductions would provide relief to the salaried class.

“Alhamdulillah, the journey to national economic progress has begun. The people of Pakistan made immense sacrifices. Now, we all must work together to improve the common man’s life,” he remarked.

He also appreciated the government’s economic team whose efforts led to the reduction in inflation, increase in foreign exchange reserves, remittances, and exports.

“Pakistan’s return from the brink of default, the beginning of economic stability, and the journey toward progress is a miracle. This historic economic turnaround, achieved through the hard work of the economic team and prioritizing Pakistan’s interests, will be etched in history forever,” he commented.