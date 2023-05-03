Reconciliation policy doesn’t allow democracy to flourish: Fazal Ur Rehman

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP):Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman on Wednesday noted that the policy of reconciliation has not allowed democracy to flourish in the country rather it has weakened the political system.

“We have constantly been following the path of reconciliation and compromises. We have been doing that because it was the need of the hour at that time. Politicians will have to reach the conclusion whether this approach has strengthened democracy or autocracy,” he said while addressing the All Parties Conference.

He said that since coming into power last year, the PDM government had not been able to control inflation and provide relief to the common man as it inherited the worst economic crisis.

“Pakistan’s budget is at the mercy of the IMF and will continue to remain,” he said and added that the PDM government came into power when the country was in crisis. However, it had taken steps to improve the situation and that should be appreciated.

Had the PTI government not been ousted from power, the country would have become bankrupt, he remarked.

“The government has paid whooping debts worth $ 11 billion despite facing serious economic challenges. Moreover, loans amounting to $6 billion have been rescheduled while talks are underway for rescheduling another $3 billion,” he said.

Referring to PTI Chief Imran Khan, said there were some politicians who were desperate to see Pakistan bankrupt. He also lashed out at the previous government of PTI for halting work on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

Sponsored Ad