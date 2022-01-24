Recommendations on readmission agreement with UK to be put before cabinet: Qureshi

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said the special committee for preparing a readmission and return agreement with the United Kingdom had formed its recommendations and would put them before the federal cabinet.

Talking to media here, he said the federal cabinet constituted a special committee for a readmission and return agreement with the United Kingdom.

The committee members met for the second time and exchanged views on the issue and all the departments gave their input.

To a question, Qureshi said, “We have an agreement with the European Union.”

Britain was part of the European Union but as it parted ways with EU it told Pakistan that the two countries should again have a readmission agreement, he added.