Reception held to celebrate Turkish national day , 75 years of Pak-Turkiye friendship

PESHAWAR, Dec 09 (APP):Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci has said Pak-Turkiye friendship is exemplary and people of both the countries accords much honor and respect to each others.

He expressed these views while speaking at a reception hosted in his honor by seasoned politician, noted businessman of Pakistan and Honorary Consul General of Turkiye in Peshawar, former Senator Salim Saifullah Khan.

The reception was arranged in connection with the celebration of national day of Republic of Turkiye and 75 years of Pak-Turkiye friendship.

Former governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zafar Iqbal Jhagra was the chief guest while the gathering was attended by people from different walks of lives, including politician, businessmen, diplomats, Honorary Consul General of South Korea Afan Aziz and others.

Turkish envoy said people of his country have great regard for people of Pakistan for role of their elders in our war of independence.

He thanked people of Pakistan for celebrating national day of Turkey and said 75 years of Pak-Turkiye friendship will be celebrated in a befitting manner.

While referring to generous aid and support from Turkiye in response to catastrophes in Pakistan, including the 2005 earthquake, the 2010 floods and the recent devastating floods, Mehmet Pacaci said it is religious and moral duty of our country to come for the help of brotherly country. “What we did was our duty which we fulfilled and will continue to respond in the same manner for helping our brothers.”

During talks with newsmen, Turkiye Ambassador called for enhancement of regional cooperation for economic stability in the region.

He said countries, including Pakistan, Turkiye, Iran and Central Asian Republics can form an alliance for economic betterment in the region.

Earlier, Salim Saifullah Khan, in his welcome address, highlighted the depth of Pak-Turkiye friendship and said people of both the countries have bond of connectivity on the basis of their common faith and cultural similarities.

Saifullah said next year, a grand function would be arranged for the celebration of 100 years of Independence of Turkiye which it obtained in 1923 under the leadership of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. “Pakistan and Turkiye are like twin brothers who feels the sentiments of joy and sorrow of each others.”

He said in Turkiye, students are taught in schools about the role being played by elders of Pakistan in Khilafat movement and independence of Turkiye.

He also mentioned the name of Abdul Rahman Peshori, who belonged to Peshawar and is known in Turkiye as `Abdur Rehman Bey’. Peshori migrated to Turkiye in 1912 along with a group of volunteers medics to help Ottoman forces in the Balkan war and stayed there till his death, Saifullah added.

The former senator said he had also invited grand son of Abdul Rahman for attending the ceremony, but he excused due to his illness.

Saifullah requested Turkish Ambassador to enhance assistance of his country for Pakistan in fields of education and health.

He also requested for giving preference to people belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in issuance of visa and start direct flights between Ankara and Peshawar.

Responding to demands of Salim Saifullah, Turkish envoy held out assurance of taking up these issues with the quarters concerned.

The gathering was also addressed by former governor KP Zafar Iqbal Jhagra who also threw light on strong bond of brotherhood and friendship between people of Pakistan and Turkiye.

Later, Mehmet Pacaci also cut a cake along with Salim Saifullah to formally celebrate the Turkish national day.