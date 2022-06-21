Recent rains to reduce water scarcity in country: Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD, Jun 21 (APP): Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Tuesday hoped that the ongoing rains would reduce the prevailing water scarcity in the country.

He, chairing the meeting of a special committee on water supply to Balochistan, said the government was trying to provide equal access to water to all the provinces.

Khursheed Shah said it was his top priority to provide Balochistan and Sindh their due share of water timely.

He said the fact-finding committee formed to address the issue of water supply to Balochistan, visited the sites in question and reached the conclusion that Sindh was not stealing the water of Balochistan.

He said Balochistan would have no complaint regarding water supply in the coming days.

Khursheed Shah said a comprehensive report would be presented to the prime minister in the light this special committee’s findings.

In the meeting, Minister for Economic Affairs Ayaz Sadiq, Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch, Member of National Assembly Khalid Hussain Magsi,

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) chairman and other officials were present.

The officials of Water Resources ministry and IRSA presented the report of their visit to Sindh in detail.

They were of the view that Balochistan would get its due share in water in a couple of days.

They said the provision of further 6,000 cusecs water would be released to Balochistan in three days. The water supply from Auch and Manothi canals would also be released to Balochistan soon, they added.

