Real Estate agents association for revision of increased property transfer fees

ISLAMABAD, Jul 08 (APP):President of the Islamabad Estate Agents Association and Member of the Prime Minister’s Task Force Sardar Tahir Mahmood on Tuesday called for the revision of property transfer fees and other charges increased by the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Addressing a press conference here at the National Press Club, along with other members including Chaudhry Abdul Rauf, Atif Jamil Butt, and others, Mahmood said a special task force was established by the PM to revive the real estate sector, said a press release.

He said that significant reliefs were also announced in the budget 2025-26 despite the difficult economic conditions.

“Special measures like reduction in advance tax, abolition of the FED and relief in stamp duty were taken in an attempt to revive real estate tax,” he said.