MIRPUR (AJK) Dec 13 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the economic fate of the people of Datoot, Pachiyot, Bairuta, Thorar and Kherian areas located in the outskirt of picturesque Rawalakot district of Poonch Division could be altered by turning these areas into tourist destinations.

The government, he said, would work under a comprehensive plan for improving the basic infrastructure of the area to achieve the goal.

He made these remarks while talking to a public representative delegation led by Sardar Ashiq, Sardar Tauseef Aziz, Sardar Saeed Aziz and other notables from the area who called on him in Rawalakot.

Sardar Masood Khan said that the construction of infrastructure, provision of healthcare, education and clean drinking water were among the government’s top priorities.

He said that with fascinating natural beauty and the extremely hospitable climate of the areas of Bheri, Hornamera, Bairuta, Datot and other adjoining areas located around Rawalakot had great potential to become the centres of attraction for tourists.

He added that the tourism sector could play as a driving force for the economic development of the area.

The president said that he was fully aware of the problems being faced by the people of Rawalakot especially those from constituency 5 and every effort was being made to solve the problems with the help of concerned government departments.

The public delegation from Rawalakot drew the attention of the president towards construction and widening of Bairuta- Datot Road, up-gradation of Government High School Hornamera as an intermediate college and other public issues of the constituency.

He assured the delegation that the public issues would be resolved and pointed out that after education and health, the development of road communication sector was the most important area as roads and highways were the instruments to make the journey to development and prosperity easier and shorter.