Rawal Dam spillways to open Friday morning as reservoir hits critical level

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): The spillway gates of Rawal Dam will be opened at 6:00 AM on Friday after the water level surged to 1,751 feet, reaching the reservoir’s critical threshold, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) announced.
An NDMA spokesperson confirmed that all departments concerned have been placed on alert, with precautionary measures initiated to manage the anticipated rise in water flow through Korang Nullah.
Residents have been strongly advised to avoid crossing the nullah and any makeshift bridges during peak discharge hours.
Authorities have called for close coordination with local administration and urged the public to exercise strict caution to avert any untoward incidents.
