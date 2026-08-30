Rawal Dam spillways to open at 6am tomorrow as water level rises

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has decided to open the spillways of Rawal Dam at 6am on Monday, August 31, as the dam’s water level has reached 1,751.40 feet, with increased water flow expected in Korang Nullah, prompting authorities to urge residents living along the watercourse to remain vigilant and avoid crossing the nullah or temporary bridges if the flow becomes strong.

The decision has been taken in view of the rising water level at the dam and the expected increase in flow into Korang Nullah.

The NDMA advised residents of areas adjoining Korang Nullah to exercise caution and remain alert to changing water conditions.

The authority also urged the public to avoid crossing the nullah and temporary bridges constructed over it during periods of strong water flow to prevent any untoward incident.

The advisory forms part of precautionary measures aimed at protecting residents and ensuring public safety amid increased water discharge from Rawal Dam.