ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday was told that the execution of construction projects under the Ravi City over 15,000 acres land would beget economic activity of Rs 1,000 billion during the current year.

The prime minister, who chaired a review meeting of Ravi Urban Development Authority and Central Business District Authority here, was informed that the government expected Rs 25 billion revenue from the Sapphire Bay project, which would also generate Rs 150 billion economic activity.

Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Special Assistant to the PM Shahbaz Gill, Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Chairman Lt. General (Retd) Anwar Ali Haider, Lahore Development Authority Vice Chairman Sheikh Imran and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Finance Advisor to Punjab CM Salman Shah, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafiq Malik, Ravi Urban Development Authority Chief Executive Officer Imran Amin and Central Business District Chairman Irfan Elahi joined through video link.

It was told that another two auxiliary projects of Ravi City, including Zone 4, 5 and 7, and LB Island would bring in revenue of Rs 130 billion for the government and generate economic activity of Rs 750 billion to Rs 900 billion.

It was informed that all major universities were contacted offering them to open up their campuses at the Ravi City, which were responding positively. Moreover, a memorandum of understanding had also been signed with a Swiss company, which would assist development of agricultural farms of international standard in Zone 3 to help the country cope with food needs.

The meeting was also told that a Young Leadership Programme had also been initiated to include the youth in the project for which 25,000 applications had been received. The first bath of the youngsters would start working by June this year.

Regarding the Central Business District, Prime Minister Imran Khan was told that in the first phase, the land had been identified in which the local and foreign investors were taking interest.

Moreover, Pakistan Railways and Central Business District Authority would launch propjets at the railway land to utilize the idle land.

The prime minister instructed for the timely completion of the projects as they would generate economic activity and employment opportunities. Moreover, the projects would also reduce the pressure from Lahore city and provide the facilities of international standard to the residents.