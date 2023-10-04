Rashubeni Valley, a hidden gem discovered in Chitral

Chitral, Oct 04 (APP):Rashubeni Valley was found by local Chitral tourists in the Bhisti Valley region. According to a report given by our correspondent on Wednesday, tourists are still unaware of Rashubeni Valley, which is 13500 feet above sea level and difficult to access due to a lack of proper roads.

Giving the details of the valley, he said this eye-catching place is located at an altitude of 13500 feet above sea level while there is greenery and wildflowers everywhere. Very cold and clean water comes out from the foothills of the mountains and flows down in the form of a canal which is twelve feet wide.

There are naturally green grasses everywhere and it looks like someone has laid a green carpet here, green trees everywhere, forests and plenty of clear water.

“The beauty of the valley has been further enhanced by these springs and greenery” he added. He said being located at a height, one must face difficulties here, but when reaches here, he forgets everything after seeing these beautiful scenes.

There is quite a peaceful atmosphere, with the chirping of seasonal birds and the sound of flowing water, it fascinates the person by making very pleasant music-like sounds. Local people said that this is our summer pasture local women also come here while people used to enjoy picnics here with their families.

Our representative realized the problems of the valley when a tourist first reaches here, the surroundings present a paradise look but due to the bad condition of roads, this heavenly valley is still hidden from the eyes of the authorities and tourists as well as the media.

Rashubeni needs the attention of the authority for the promotion of here, he added. He said this scenic valley of Rashubeni is still unexplored and no one from the media had arrived here for its coverage before our team.

When our team reached here, the people of the area welcomed them warmly with great joy. He expressed happiness and said that our team had the honour of being the first from any media to reach such a high place and cover the beautiful area.

The local people say that this is the first time in the history of Chitral that a media team has reached here for its coverage after the creation of Pakistan and now it is hoped that this area will also become a tourism attractive spot.

Local people told APP correspondent that there are still so many beautiful places and tourist spots that are unexplored and still hidden from the eyes of the authorities and tourists as well as the media.

The people of Bhisti and Rashubeni Valley demanded from the authorities of the tourism department of the federal government as well as provincial governments that roads should be built here to develop tourism in this beautiful area and a traditional sports tournament should also be organized here so that this area also attracts the attention of tourists.

By declaring a tourism spot and promoting tourism here, poverty and unemployment can also be eradicated from this backward area, the report revealed.