ISLAMABAD, Dec 06 (APP):Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Monday called the PDM’s decision to call a march on Pakistan Day an “extremely irresponsible and immoral” move.

“Pakistan’s armed forces stage a national parade on March 23 which is attended by citizens, ambassadors and various delegates,” he said in a series of tweets.

یوم پاکستان پر پی ڈی ایم کا مارچ کی کال دینا ایک انتہائی غیر ذمہ دارانہ اور غیر اخلاقی اقدام ہے



تئیس مارچ کو افواج پاکستان قومی دن پر روائتی پریڈ کرتی ہیں جس میں پاکستانی عوام سمیت غیر ملکی سفیر اور مندوب بھی شرکت کرتے ہیں

The minister said that Islamabad was on high alert for the parade, adding that some roads were closed two or three days in advance in order to prepare.

He said that announcing a march at such a time was not a sign of goodwill towards the country.He also advised the PDM to move the demonstration to April.