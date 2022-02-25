Rashid grieves over journalist’s death

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Ata-ur-Rehman, group editor of Nai Baat daily and columnist.

In his condolence message, the minister said that he was shocked to hear the sad news of Ata-ur-Rehman’s death.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant solace to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

He said Ata-ur-Rehman worked tirelessly for the betterment of the society in the field of journalism.