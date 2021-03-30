ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP):Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday extended his gratitude to the management of ‘Tableeghi Jamaat’ for postponing their annual congregation, scheduled to be held in Islamabad from April 1 to 4.

In a tweet, Sheikh Rashid said the management of Tableeghi Jamaat postponed its congregation on his request which was made in view of recent spike in the coronavirus cases under its third wave.

“I am very grateful to the management of “Tableeghi Jamaat” that on my request, they have postponed their annual ‘IJTEMA’ in Islamabad, scheduled from 1st to 4th April. The request was made in view of the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the city,” the minister tweeted.