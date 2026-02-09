Rashakai SEZ allocates 102 acres of land to 26 firms

ISLAMABAD, Feb 09 (APP):Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ) is strengthening Pakistan’s industrial landscape by offering investors a mix of fiscal incentives and reliable utilities, including 160MW of power capacity and 33MMCFD of gas supply.

The zone has already allocated 102 acres to 26 enterprises, signalling accelerating industrial activity.

Talking to Wealth Pakistan, Abdul Hameed, Manager at the Investment Department of the Rashakai Economic Zone Development and Operation Company, said the SEZ offers a comprehensive package of incentives and support services designed to ensure ease of doing business and long-term operational sustainability.

He said the zone provides a one-time exemption from customs duty and taxes on the import of capital goods, allowing industries to lower their initial setup costs.

In addition, investors can avail a 10-year income tax exemption starting from the commencement of commercial operations, making the SEZ an attractive destination for industrial investment. A 99-year land lease facility is also available, providing stability and encouraging long-term planning and expansion.

Highlighting facilitation measures, Hameed said the zone operates a one-window service system that functions as a one-stop centre to shorten approval timelines and streamline regulatory procedures. Moreover, round-the-clock security ensures a safe and secure environment for businesses.

Providing an update on investment activity, he said 102 acres have already been allotted to 26 enterprises, reflecting growing investor confidence.

He noted that dozens of Chinese companies are actively exploring opportunities in Rashakai SEZ in partnership with local firms, while hundreds of domestic enterprises have also expressed strong interest in setting up operations.

In terms of utilities, the SEZ currently has a power supply capacity of 160MW, which will be increased to 210MW over the long term. The zone also ensures adequate gas availability of 33MMCFD.

For logistics and storage, standardized warehouse facilities covering more than 10,000 square metres have been developed. Additionally, an effluent treatment plant with a capacity of 12,000 tons per day supports environmentally sustainable industrial operations.

Hameed said Rashakai SEZ spans around 1,000 acres and is being developed in three phases, with Phase I covering 247 acres. The zone offers dedicated internal roads, drainage infrastructure, an effluent treatment system, gas supply, 11KV power connectivity, and telecom services up to the enterprise level. It also provides customized workshops, commercial complexes, apartments, and other supporting facilities to create a complete industrial ecosystem.

He emphasized that backed by its strategic importance under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), along with modern infrastructure and investor-friendly incentives, Rashakai SEZ is well positioned to play a key role in Pakistan’s industrial transformation and regional economic development.