Randhawa stresses transparency, innovation in ICT’s governance

ISLAMABAD, May 16 (APP): The Diplomatic Insight Group recently hosted an exclusive reception to honour Muhammad Ali Randhawa on his appointment as Chief Commissioner of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Chairman of Capital Development

Authority (CDA).

In his address, the Chief Commissioner Randhawa outlined his strategic plans for the development of Islamabad, focusing on key areas such as infrastructure, urban planning, and socio-economic growth. He highlighted the importance of collaboration with various stakeholders, including government agencies, private sector entities, and the diplomatic community, to achieve these goals, said the spokesman of Chief Commissioner Office Nouman Nazim here.

Randhawa emphasized the need for transparent and inclusive governance, ensuring that all residents of Islamabad benefit from the city’s progress. Specifically, he discussed plans to improve the city’s infrastructure, including roads, transportation systems, and utilities, to support the growing population and economic activity.

He also emphasized the importance of sustainable development practices, such as green spaces, waste management, and renewable energy initiatives, to preserve Islamabad’s natural beauty and environment. Furthermore, Randhawa stressed the role of technology and innovation in driving efficiency and effectiveness in government services and public administration.

The event provided an opportunity for dignitaries, including ambassadors and diplomats, to offer their congratulations and express their support for Randhawa’s vision for Islamabad’s future.

Among the guests were the Ambassadors of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Austria, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan, Yemen, Azerbaijan, Norway, Portugal, TRNC, Thailand, Indonesia, and South Africa, alongside notable representatives including the Deputy Heads of Germany, the European Union, Sudan, and Russia.

They graced the occasion with their presence and extended their warm congratulations and best wishes to Randhawa on his new role.