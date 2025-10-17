Friday, October 17, 2025
Rana urges PTI to adopt democratic norms for resolving political issues

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to adopt democratic norms for resolving political issues.
We have offered dialogue to PTI leaders on many occasions but they refused to go forward, he said while talking to a private television channel.
PTI always tried to create unrest and chaos in the country, he said. Dialogue was the best way to address political issues, he said.
In reply to a question about restriction facing chief minister KP, he said chief minister will have to adopt a procedure for getting permission from Adyala jail authorities for meeting with founder PTI.
He said that PTI should work for national interest and avoid spreading chaos through different tactics.
