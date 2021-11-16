Rana Shamim’s affidavit conspiracy exposed: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday said the affidavit conspiracy hatched by Rana Shamim had fully exposed as his son revealed that father remained vice president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Sindh lawyers’ wing.

رانا شمیم مسلم لیگ ن سندھ وکلاء ونگ کےنائب صدر رہ چکے ہے

رانا شمیم کےصاحبزادے کا کاشف عباسی کے شو میں انکشاف

اس حلف نامہ کی سازش عیاں ہوگئی ہےجو ن لیگ وکلاء تنظیم کےسابقہ نائب صدر جن کو نواز شریف نے گلگت بلتستان سپریم ایپلیٹ کوٹ کا چیف جج لگایااسکےذریعے عدلیہ پر حملہ کروایا ہے — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) November 16, 2021

In a tweet, he said son of Rana Shamim had made this revelation before anchor Kashif Abbasi in a current affairs programme.



The minister said Nawaz Sharif had appointed Rana Shamim as Gilgit-Baltistan Supreme Appellate Court’s Chief Justice. Nawaz Sharif has launched another attack on judiciary through same Rana Shamim.