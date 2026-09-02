Rana Sanaullah says talks on new provinces only meaningful on appropriate forums

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said on Wednesday that talks regarding the creation of new provinces would only be meaningful if discussed on appropriate forums, stressing that no discussion on the matter had yet taken place with anyone.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that once formal talks began, everyone would have a different point of view on the issue.

He also said that ultimately, the proposal for new provinces would be presented in the National Assembly through proper channel, adding that such a development had never been witnessed before.

Answering a question, Rana Sanaullah said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was overconfident about its last protest, the consequences of which it was now facing. He said that the party’s confidence this time could lead to similar mistakes and create further difficulties for it.