Rana Sanaullah calls for dialogues among political parties for resolution of any matter

ISLAMABAD, Sep 13 (APP):Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, on Sunday called for dialogues among political parties to resolve the matters rather than choosing the path of unrest.

While talking to a private T.V channel, he said that the government had always preferred dialogue for resolving any issue, adding that the opposition should also show a similar gesture and come to the table to develop a mutual understanding on the issues.

Answering a question, he said that a possible long march by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) could lead to the gathering of extremists and other elements that might create violence and security issues.