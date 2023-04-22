Rana Sana urges masses to share Eid happiness with needy, poor

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP): Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Saturday urged the masses to share their happiness of Eid with the poor, under-privileged and the needy people of the society.

In his message to the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Rana said the purpose of the Eid was to promote the passion of unity, brotherhood, sacrifice and generosity among Muslims.

He said “on this joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I offer my heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation and the Muslim Ummah”.

Eid-ul-Fitr was a day of joy and gratitude for the Muslims, said the Interior Minister.

“On this occasion of Eid, we pray that Allah Almighty solves the problems of Pakistan and the Pakistani nation. May the Almighty grant Pakistan progress, prosperity and national unity” Interior Minister added.

He said that those nations reach the pinnacle of success who face the most adverse conditions with bravery and courage.Pakistanis, he said were a zealous and determined nation and would become out of all crises.

The coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was working on the agenda of public service day and night, Rana Sanaullah said.