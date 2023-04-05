Rana Sana Ullah dismisses equation of filing reference with attack on court’s integrity

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (APP): Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Tuesday said that filing a judicial reference against someone was not illegal or an attack on the court’s integrity, adding it was the right of every citizen.

Talking to media outside the Supreme Court’s building before the verdict was released in the petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to defer the polls in Punjab, the interior minister said that the election case should have been decided by the full court as the four judges had rejected the suo motu notice taken by the chief justice.

“There is a demand to constitute a full bench from all sides, so what is wrong in accepting it,” he asked, and added that there was an article of “imposing emergency” in extreme situations prescribed in the Constitution which had not gone anywhere.

Taking a dig at Imran Khan, he said that Pakistan was suffering from financial and political crises due to the “petty politics” of the PTI chairman.

“Our position is the voice of the entire nation and the entire nation demands a full court, but “Fitna Khan is pushing the country towards political crises, anarchy and chaos,” he slammed while referring to the PTI chief.

Talking about the possibilities of elections, the interior minister said that a new crisis would be emerged after having piecemeal elections in two provinces prior to the general elections across the country.