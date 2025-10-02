Rana Mashood highlights technological edge at Maarka-e-Haq

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP):Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, on Thursday said that the world had witnessed Pakistan’s technological advancement during the Maarka-e-Haq, asserting that the country’s defense capabilities were ahead of India’s.

Speaking at an event organized by the business community to mark the commemoration of Maarka-e-Haq, Khan paid tribute to the heroes of Pakistan for their contributions in different fields.

He noted that Pakistan had released India’s hacked systems on humanitarian grounds, adding that the incident demonstrated the superiority of Pakistan’s warfare technology.

The chairman said that Pakistan downed seven Indian aircraft and disabled India’s S-400 defense system, leading New Delhi to seek U.S. intervention to end the conflict.

The PMYP chairman further emphasized the government’s commitment to youth empowerment through skill development.

He said the Youth Task Force, in collaboration with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), was actively providing training in IT, hospitality, and technical education.

According to Khan, 35 youth delegations have been sent abroad under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme to gain international exposure and experience.

Member National Assembly, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, said on the occasion that the events of May 9 and 10 underscored Pakistan’s regional strength, while commending Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal General Asim Munir, and their teams for what he described as extraordinary leadership.

He also asserted that Pakistan, with support from China, had demonstrated technological capabilities superior to those of Europe and other countries.