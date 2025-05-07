Rana Mashood Ahmed strongly condemns India’s cowardly attack on Pakistan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 07 (APP):Chairman Prime Minister Youth Program Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan on Wednesday condemned India’s cowardly attack, which was launched under the cover of darkness.

He stated that Pakistan’s security forces have dealt a decisive blow to the enemy, sending a clear message that the country’s defense capabilities are formidable and not to be underestimated.

He said the enemy will learn that Pakistan’s defense capabilities are not to be underestimated, and our forces are fully equipped to protect our skies, land, and seas.

He said the Pakistani nation stands united in its resolve to defend the homeland, with all citizens rallying behind the country’s defense.

He said the Pakistan Army has earned the nation’s pride, and India has come to realize that Pakistan is not an easy target.

He added that India’s aggression has crossed all boundaries, testing Pakistan’s patience, and its targeting of urban areas is a blatant violation of international law and a direct threat to Pakistan’s sovereignty.

The entire nation stands solidly behind Pakistan’s armed forces, and India will face severe consequences if it continues to misconstrue Pakistan’s desire for peace as a sign of weakness, he stated.