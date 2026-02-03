Rana Mashhood urges youth to pray for Pakistan’s peace, progress on Shab-e-Barat

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 03 (APP):Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, on Tuesday, extended heartfelt greetings to the nation, particularly the youth, on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, calling upon them to use the sacred night for self-accountability, repentance and prayers for Pakistan’s peace, stability and progress.

In his message, issued from the Prime Minister’s Office, Youth Affairs Wing, Mashhood said Shab-e-Barat, observed on the 15th of Sha‘ban, is a night of immense spiritual significance that provides believers with an opportunity to seek Allah Almighty’s mercy, forgiveness and guidance, and to realign their lives with the principles of righteousness and piety.

He said the blessed night served as a reminder to reflect upon one’s deeds and renew commitment to moral and spiritual growth.

Emphasising the role of youth, the PMYP chairman urged young people to draw inspiration from the spiritual essence of Shab-e-Barat by focusing on character-building, education, skills development and service to humanity.

“Youth who are principled, capable and courageous are the true guarantee of Pakistan’s bright future,” RanaMashhood said, adding that a morally strong and skilled younger generation is essential for national progress and stability.

He also prayed that Allah Almighty, through the blessings of this sacred night, grant Pakistan peace, unity, stability and prosperity, and protect the country from all challenges.

Calling for collective supplication, the PMYP chairman urged the nation, especially the youth, to offer special prayers on Shab-e-Barat for Pakistan’s security, development and success, saying spiritual strength and national unity must go hand in hand for a stronger future.