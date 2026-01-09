Rana Mashhood meets British Esports CEO

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 09 (APP): Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan met with British Esports CEO Chester King in London.

During the meeting, the Chairman PMYP thanked British Esports for playing a vital role in the formulation of Pakistan’s Esports Policy.

He also expressed heartfelt gratitude to British Esports for sending its representative to Pakistan at the request of the Government of Pakistan and the Commonwealth Secretariat.

Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said that new initiatives were being introduced to promote the esports sector in Pakistan.

He emphasized that for enhancing the skills and capacities of youth, not only education and traditional sports but esports are equally important.

He added that through international collaboration and tournaments, young people are being provided with global opportunities.

The Chairman said that the establishment of the Pakistan Esports Federation is expected to ensure organized and sustainable growth of the sector.

He said that esports will become a platform to expand career and skill-development opportunities for the youth.

Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan noted that in the future, Pakistan’s positive global image would be further strengthened through esports.

He invited British Esports CEO Chester King to visit Pakistan.