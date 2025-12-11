Rana Mashhood leads Pakistan’s youth-centred volunteerism drive on International Volunteer Day 2025

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP): Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan led Pakistan’s national observance of International Volunteer Day at the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Auditorium here Thursday, where he announced major youth-focused initiatives, outlined the government’s roadmap for strengthening volunteerism, and explained how young Pakistanis will drive a more sustainable and resilient future.

The event brought together policymakers, development experts, UN partners, and volunteers from across the country.

The celebration, themed “Creating a Sustainable World Through Volunteering,” opened with registrations, recitations and the national anthem. Sabiha Shaheen, Executive Director of Bargad, welcomed the guests and highlighted Bargad’s youth engagement efforts and its collaboration with VSO under the ACTIVE program.

VSO Country Representative Ms. Seher Afsheen emphasized the growing importance of volunteerism especially ahead of the UN-declared Year of Volunteerism 2026 and announced the launch of the ACTIVE Extension in Pakistan.

Rana Mashhood’s address set the tone for the event, offering clear direction on the future of youth-driven volunteerism in Pakistan. Calling volunteerism a national force for healing and unity, he reaffirmed that PMYP’s four pillars like Education, Engagement, Environment, and Employment form the country’s most effective youth development framework.

He announced that the AI-powered Digital Youth Hub was now operational, helping young people make informed education and career decisions. He further revealed that the National Volunteer Corps, a flagship PMYP initiative, would be officially launched in February 2026, expanding structured and impactful volunteer opportunities nationwide.

Rana Mashhood also initiated a capacity-building program for 20,000 volunteers, marking a significant investment in strengthening Pakistan’s community service landscape.

Recalling earlier achievements, he highlighted Punjab’s volunteer-led dengue awareness campaign credited with limiting fatalities to 108 as a powerful reminder of the impact of youth-driven service.

A plenary session on “Building a Resilient Pakistan: How to Engage Volunteers for a Sustainable and Resilient Future” followed, featuring speakers including Ejaz Karim, Shahzad Murtaza, Parvez Abbasi, Uzma Yaqoob, Umal Baneen and Andleeb Aslam. Their perspectives underscored how volunteerism fosters preparedness, employability, gender inclusion, and community resilience.

TED-style talks by Hussain and Sarwat added emotional depth, sharing personal stories of transformation through volunteering.

The event concluded with a closing note by Muntaha, Executive Member NYVN, followed by group photos and a networking lunch, reaffirming a shared national commitment to empowering youth and strengthening Pakistan through service.