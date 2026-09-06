Rana Mashhood honours martyrs, ghazis, salutes defenders on Defence Day

ISLAMABAD, Sep 06 (APP):Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Sunday paid rich tribute to Pakistan’s martyrs, ghazis and defenders on Defence Day, saluting the armed forces for their courage, professionalism and commitment to defending the country, and urged the youth to uphold the spirit of unity, faith and discipline through education, skills, innovation and responsible citizenship.

In his message on Defence Day, Rana Mashhood Ahmad said Sept 6 is a proud chapter in Pakistan’s history, symbolising the courage of the Armed Forces and the unity, resilience and determination demonstrated by the nation in defending the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He said that the nation would always remain indebted to its martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice for Pakistan, adding that their courage, patriotism and devotion to duty would continue to inspire generations.

He also paid tribute to the families of the martyrs, saying they deserved the highest respect and gratitude.

Referring to Marka-e-Haq and operation Bunyan ul Marsoos , the Chairman PMYP commended the courage, professionalism and determination of the Armed Forces in safeguarding the country and defending its national interests.

He appreciated the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Defence Forces and the resolve of the armed forces in ensuring Pakistan’s security and defence.

The Chairman said that Pakistan’s youth had a particularly important responsibility to carry forward the spirit of unity, faith and discipline.

He urged the young Pakistanis to draw inspiration from the sacrifices of the nation’s heroes and contribute to national progress through education, skills, innovation, hard work and responsible citizenship.

He said that a strong and prosperous Pakistan required not only secure borders but also an educated, skilled, confident and empowered younger generation capable of contributing to national development and competing successfully in an increasingly challenging world.

Rana Mashhood said that the unity demonstrated by the people of Pakistan during times of national challenge remained the country’s greatest strength.

He expressed the confidence that, with the same spirit of solidarity and national resolve, Pakistan would continue to overcome challenges and move towards peace, stability and prosperity.

He said that the most meaningful tribute to the martyrs was to remain steadfast in protecting the values and ideals for which they sacrificed their lives and to collectively work for a stronger, peaceful, united and prosperous Pakistan.

He prayed for Pakistan’s lasting peace, security and prosperity, the safety of armed forces’ personnel and strength and patience for the families of the martyrs.