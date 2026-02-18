Rana Mashhood extends Ramazan greetings, calls on youth to lead with discipline, service & unity

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, on the advent of the holy month of Ramazan, extended heartfelt greetings to the nation, describing the sacred month as a source of mercy, blessings, and forgiveness.

In his message, Rana Mashhood prayed that Allah Almighty purify hearts, fill homes with peace and happiness, and grant people the strength to make life easier for one another during the blessed month of Ramazan.

He said that Ramazan provides a unique opportunity for moral renewal, self-discipline, and spiritual growth for individuals as well as society.

Expressing hope that Ramazan would bring peace, stability, development, and prosperity to Pakistan, the Chairman underscored the vital role of the country’s youth in shaping a better future.

He urged young people to make Ramazan a period of discipline and positive transformation by balancing worship with education, productive use of time, and service to the community.

He emphasized that helping the underprivileged, adopting ethical conduct, and contributing positively to society reflect the true spirit of the holy month.

Rana Mashhood further encouraged the youth to promote unity, tolerance, and mutual respect in their daily lives, stating that the essence of Ramazan lies in compassion, patience, and collective well-being.

He noted that a morally strong and socially responsible younger generation could play a decisive role in steering the country toward harmony and sustainable progress.

Concluding his message, the Chairman called on citizens to dedicate Ramazan to love, brotherhood, and service to humanity, and prayed for the acceptance of all prayers and acts of worship, ending with a collective “Ameen.”