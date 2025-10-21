Rana Mashhood champions youth empowerment as Federal Boxing League packs a powerful punch

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 21 (APP):The Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) took a powerful step toward empowering young Pakistanis as Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan inaugurated the Federal Region Boxing League for Men and Women under the flagship Talent Hunt Youth Sports League.

The grand ceremony, held at the Allama Iqbal Auditorium, Faisal Masjid Campus, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), brought together athletes, academics, and sports officials from across the federal region.

Jointly organized by the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), the event celebrated the growing momentum of Pakistan’s youth sports movement. The ceremony was graced by International Boxing Champion Usman Wazir and leading officials from the education and sports sectors.

In his keynote address, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan reaffirmed the government’s vision to transform Pakistan’s youth into confident, disciplined, and globally competitive citizens through structured sports programs.

He highlighted that the government is scaling up such initiatives nationwide, with more leagues, tournaments, and mentorship opportunities in the pipeline. He urged young athletes to take full advantage of PMYP’s resources, including scholarships, internships, and employment support, to build stronger personal and professional futures.

Rana Mashhood also commended Ms. Nadia Mukhtar, Organizing Secretary of the Women’s Boxing League and Incharge Sports (Female Campus) at IIUI, and Mr. Muhammad Akmal, Organizing Secretary of the Men’s Boxing League and Director Sports at UET, for their dedication to promoting inclusive sports participation.

Prof. Dr. Abdul Raheman, Vice President of IIUI, welcomed the guests and lauded PMYP’s ongoing efforts to blend education with athletic development. He noted that such initiatives build not only champions but also character and confidence among students.

Speaking on the occasion, International Boxing Champion Usman Wazir shared his inspiring journey and encouraged young boxers to pursue their passion with perseverance. “The ring teaches you that life demands discipline, focus, and resilience,” he said, motivating athletes to raise Pakistan’s flag on international stages.

The ceremony concluded with appreciation for the organizing teams, coaches, and young participants whose dedication made the event a success.

The PMYP Federal Region Boxing League stands as a testament to the government’s mission of empowering youth through sports, strengthening Pakistan’s sporting culture, and inspiring the next generation of champions.