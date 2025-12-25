Rana Mashhood arrives in Saudi Arabia, emphasizes strong ties between Pakistan, KSA

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP): Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) arrived in Saudi Arabia today to perform Umrah, where he was warmly received at Jeddah Airport by prominent Pakistani figures, including PMYP Saudi focal person Malik Manzoor Hussain Awan, Al-Wafa Foundation Chairman Chaudhry Kashif Nawaz Randhawa, renowned businessmen Chaudhry Khizar Hayat Jatt, Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq Kashif, and other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Mashhood described Saudi Arabia as a second home for Pakistanis, highlighting the Kingdom’s remarkable economic progress and stability as a positive omen for Pakistan. He noted that over 2.7 million Pakistani expatriates contribute actively to Saudi Arabia’s development and prosperity, strengthening the bond between the two brotherly nations.

Rana Mashhood emphasized that Pakistan’s allied government remains committed to addressing the issues faced by overseas Pakistanis. He also highlighted the beginning of a new era in trade relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, urging both countries’ citizens to benefit from growing economic and social cooperation.

He expressed his confidence that continued collaboration between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would further enhance opportunities for Pakistanis abroad and contribute to mutual prosperity.

The PMYP Chairman’s visit reflects Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening cultural, economic, and social ties with the Kingdom, while also promoting the welfare of its expatriate community in Saudi Arabia.