Rana Imran Latif calls for crackdown against begging mafia in Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, Jun 27 (APP):Chairman of PIYYAS International Human Rights, Rana Imran Latif on Friday called upon the federal government, district administration, and police to launch an immediate and effective crackdown against the organized begging mafia operating in Islamabad’s major intersections, marketplaces, parking areas, and public spaces.

In a statement, he expressed grave concern over professional begging networks making life miserable for citizens across the country, especially in the federal capital.

” Behind these street beggars are mafia leaders who abduct children, cripple them by damaging their organs, and force them to beg in a state of permanent disability”, he remarked.

Referring to the recently proposed Anti-Begging Amendment Bill by the Punjab government, Rana Imran Latif stated:

“We welcome the proposed law which suggests a 10-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 2 million for mafia leaders. Moreover, if the fine is not paid, an additional 3-year jail term will be imposed.”

Praising the provision in Punjab bill that classifies forced begging as a non-bailable offense, he demanded that similar legislation must be immediately introduced in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) as well.

Referring to a recent order by the Lahore High Court, Rana Imran Latif said the court has directed full implementation of the Anti-Begging Act within three months, and demanded a compliance report.

The court also ordered the creation of a mobile application, registration of criminal cases against those forcing children into begging, and activation of rehabilitation centers for beggars.

“Unfortunately Islamabad has yet to witness any visible or sustained crackdown against this mafia. Every day, we see child beggars at D-Chowk, Aabpara, Jinnah Super, and G-11 traffic signals — many of them disabled and being systematically exploited under the guise of humanitarian sympathy,” he maintained.

According to PIYYAS International, institutions such as Roshni Helpline and ZARRA must be made more active in Islamabad to help recover missing children and bring the mafias to justice.