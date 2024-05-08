Rana hopes Hockey team to play final in the Azlan Shah tournament

ISLAMABAD, May 08 (APP):Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan Wednesday expressed hope that the Pakistani hockey team will play the final of the Azlan Shah Cup.

Congratulating the hockey players on their best performance against Canada, he said that the constantly excellent performance of the national hockey team in the Azlan Shah Cup was a testament to the selection on merit.

“Pakistan’s historic victory in the match against Canada speaks volumes of the talent of hockey players.”

The Chairman PMYP said that with the timely consideration of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the issue of hockey team selection had been resolved on merit.

The hockey team had played an impressive game in the Azlan Shah tournament per the nation’s expectations, he added.

Rana urged the people to pray for the hockey team to bring back the lost glory of the national game on the international level.