Rana condemns suicide attack in Miran Shah

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (APP): Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Wednesday strongly condemned the suicide attack in Miran Shah, North Waziristan in which three security personnel were martyred.

In a statement, the minister paid glowing tribute to the martyred and prayed for bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude.

He said that the fight against terrorism would continue till the complete elimination of its menace from the country.

The whole nation was united to eradicate the menace of terrorism and subversive activities from Pakistan, he added.

He said that three martyred security personnel were heroes of the nation, who rendered sacrifices to save the country from a big loss.