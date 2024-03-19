Ramzan: Residents laud govt for seamless distribution of subsidized edibles

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP):The residents of the Federal Capital were in all praise for the Government, mainly for its efforts to ensure seamless distribution of subsidized edibles at the Utility Stores in backdrop of the holy month of Ramzan.

Talking to APP, Javed Abbassi said it was a major relief for the common people that a 10 kg bag of flour was available at Rs 648 while sugar was available at Rs 109 per kg, similarly, cooking oil price at Rs 335 per kg at all Utility Stores of the city.

According to the Spokesman of ICT, Dr Abdullah Tabassum, the initiative aimed to alleviate financial burdens of poor masses during the holy month.

He said that the Magistrates and police officers were stationed at designated points to facilitate citizens and prevent

any potential difficulties in accessing flour to ensure seamless distribution.

On the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, Assistant Commissioners have also conducted inspections at assigned utility stores to make a smooth environment of flour distribution, he added.

Additionally, extra personnel have been deployed to further streamline the process and minimize inconvenience for residents. This concerted effort reflected the government’s commitment to supporting its citizens during Ramzan, he concluded.