Ramazan anti-begging drive: 42 beggars detained in 24 hours across Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):During the holy month of Ramazan, the district administration has intensified its anti-begging campaign in the federal capital.

In the last 24 hours, 42 beggars were taken into custody as part of continued operations aimed at controlling begging at public places.

The action was carried out across all major roads, traffic signals, and markets of Islamabad, with support from surveillance systems to ensure coverage and monitoring.

According to official details, the special drive against beggars is being conducted throughout Ramazan to address the growing presence of professional beggars at busy locations. Teams from the district administration carried out operations at main intersections, commercial centers, and crowded markets where begging activities usually increase during the fasting month.

Authorities confirmed that Safe City cameras were also used to identify and track beggars at different points in the city. Footage from surveillance cameras helped teams locate individuals involved in begging and allowed officers to respond quickly at multiple locations. Officials said this approach has improved coordination and helped ensure that no area is left unchecked.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon stated that the anti-begging campaign will continue without interruption during Ramazan. He directed all assistant commissioners and magistrates to remain active in the field and ensure daily enforcement of the campaign. He also instructed them to release daily statistics related to the actions taken against beggars, including the number of detentions and areas covered.

The deputy commissioner emphasized that there should be no leniency in operations against professional beggars during the holy month. He said the aim of the campaign is to maintain order at public places and reduce pressure on traffic flow and commercial activities. He added that consistent reporting will help monitor progress and improve planning for future operations.

The district administration has also appealed to citizens for cooperation. Officials requested the public to avoid giving money to beggars and instead inform authorities about begging at signals, roads, and markets. Citizens were advised that public support plays a key role in the success of the campaign.

Officials said the anti-begging drive is part of broader efforts to manage civic issues during Ramazan, when public movement increases across the city. The administration confirmed that operations will continue daily, with monitoring through field teams and surveillance systems, to ensure that the campaign remains effective throughout the month.