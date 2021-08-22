Rakhi Bandhan celebrations at Gurudwara Sri Panja Sahib Hassanabdal concluded

HASSANABDAL, Aug 22 (APP):The ongoing Rakhi Bandhan celebrations at Gurudwara Sri Panja Sahib Hassanabdal have been concluded.

The three-day celebrations were attended by Hindu and Sikh pilgrims from across the country. PTI Senators Gardeep Singh and Gopal Singh Chawla, Chairman Punjabi Sikh Sangat Pakistan, participated in the ritual bhog as special guests.

They said that all religions in Pakistan have the right to live in complete freedom.

Special prayers for the integrity and development of Pakistan were also offered on the occasion.